Dempze Nancy E Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.7% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,701. The firm has a market cap of $253.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.54 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.