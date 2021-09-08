Dempze Nancy E Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dempze Nancy E lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for about 2.4% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.13. 10,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $80.05 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.31.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

