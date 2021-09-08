RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $180.76 million and $4.33 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00061037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00133026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00194530 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.74 or 0.07223572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,235.62 or 1.00063570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.12 or 0.00733935 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,340,008 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

