$12.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to post sales of $12.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.21 billion and the lowest is $12.67 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $12.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $51.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.82 billion to $51.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $54.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.11 billion to $55.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $800.79. The company had a trading volume of 48,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,669. The company has a market capitalization of $147.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $758.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $692.90.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

