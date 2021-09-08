Analysts Expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.45. MicroStrategy posted earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $6.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

Shares of MSTR traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $641.45. 27,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,529. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $138.82 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $654.33 and a 200 day moving average of $637.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total value of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

