UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ PATH traded down $6.58 on Wednesday, reaching $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 520,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,823. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.13. UiPath has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on PATH. Barclays boosted their price target on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Macquarie started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on UiPath from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

In other UiPath news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 637,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,073,766.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765 in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

