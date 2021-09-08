Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.230-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.25 million.

FIVE stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,777. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.19. Five Below has a 52-week low of $121.79 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.19.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

