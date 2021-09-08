Affinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,457,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NASDAQ TER traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $119.23. 68,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.39. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.