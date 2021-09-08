Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,373. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

