22,693 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Bought by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $94,324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $81,480,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after purchasing an additional 904,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,399,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,920,000 after purchasing an additional 801,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $23,704,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,878. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

