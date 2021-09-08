47,134 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 47,134 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1,938.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 7.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 35.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.17. 4,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $63.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

