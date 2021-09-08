Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $139.80

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $139.80 and last traded at $138.78, with a volume of 180529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.36.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -807.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.06.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $157,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $2,058,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,095 shares in the company, valued at $26,365,038.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,444,326 shares of company stock worth $184,744,882. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Datadog by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Datadog by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,278,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

