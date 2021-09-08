Affinity Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises 1.8% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.99. 530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,593. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $72.22 and a 52-week high of $95.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.08.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.