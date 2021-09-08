Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.12. 362,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023,105. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $336.39 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.95 and a 200 day moving average of $181.65.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

