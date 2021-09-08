CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $16.48 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 2.7% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 57,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,137. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

