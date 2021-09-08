The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 38.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 92.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 18.4% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRV traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.96. 15,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.39 and its 200-day moving average is $154.30. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

