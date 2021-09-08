Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 126,723 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.7% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $956,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,317,432. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $227.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

