Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 185 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $1,579,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

CRM traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.38. 98,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 732,056 shares of company stock worth $182,371,962 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

