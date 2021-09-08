Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.55

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 11716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

