Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Down 7.3%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) shares dropped 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 36,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 568,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.
CBD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
