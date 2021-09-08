Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 236,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,441,245 shares.The stock last traded at $12.73 and had previously closed at $12.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 67,064,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,182,000 after acquiring an additional 576,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,510,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,876,000 after purchasing an additional 969,980 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244,762 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,501,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,291 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

