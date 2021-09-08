0xBitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.21 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000839 BTC on major exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $720,031.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00154297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.64 or 0.00727076 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

