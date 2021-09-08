Centric Swap Tops 24-Hour Volume of $232,667.00 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Centric Swap has a market cap of $478,820.13 and approximately $232,667.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00060776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00132841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00194171 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.57 or 0.07249465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,113.72 or 1.00192723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.39 or 0.00743919 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

