FOAM (FOAM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,983.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a market capitalization of $14.67 million and $8,983.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00154297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.64 or 0.00727076 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

