Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.72. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

PRGO traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. 165,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,233. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

