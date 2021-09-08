iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $25,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 164,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 144,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 673.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.02. 80,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,740. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $116.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.348 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

