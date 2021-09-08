Affinity Wealth Management LLC Takes $17.02 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 188,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,021,000. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.4% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWMC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 942.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWMC traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $92.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.12. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $95.22.

