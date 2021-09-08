$6.21 EPS Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report $6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.74 and the lowest is $5.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings of $3.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $25.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.82 to $26.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $33.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.76 to $36.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.60.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

CMG traded up $16.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,911.77. 8,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,706. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,786.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,552.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,940.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

