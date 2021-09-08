$456.71 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to announce sales of $456.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $451.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $462.42 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $426.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.57 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $652.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,023. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.43. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $671.12.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total transaction of $135,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,850 shares of company stock worth $53,765,418 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.