Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,284,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,584 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $34,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after buying an additional 380,790 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE RLJ traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 26,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,535. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

