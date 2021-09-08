Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $20.86 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 426,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $20,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,651,000 after buying an additional 44,341 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $3,106,000. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.7% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

MMP traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.85. 36,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.