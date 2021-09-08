Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.04. 49,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,575. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.26 and a 200-day moving average of $231.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

