Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $138 million-$139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.94 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.360 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $9.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,024. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.02 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,474,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,546 shares of company stock valued at $20,155,842. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

