Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.91.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.28 on Wednesday, reaching $463.88. 58,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $463.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $432.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

