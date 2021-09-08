Bank of Marin Sells 271 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bank of Marin lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Unilever were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE UL traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,974. The firm has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

