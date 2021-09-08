Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.250-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.93 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.770-$-0.740 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.67.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,965. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.53 and a 200-day moving average of $241.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,531 shares of company stock valued at $52,605,591 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

