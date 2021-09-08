Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.60% of Essential Utilities worth $67,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.0% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 34.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

NYSE:WTRG traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.27. 23,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

