Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 11,599 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,004,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy makes up about 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $122,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.46. 103,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

