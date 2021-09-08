CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,777 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 21.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in TransAlta by 3.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,477,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,923,000 after buying an additional 42,424 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TransAlta by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 5,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.29.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -36.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TAC shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

