Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,392,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $80,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after buying an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after buying an additional 3,140,052 shares during the last quarter. Attestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $124,232,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,437,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,257,000 after buying an additional 1,025,994 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.49. 19,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

