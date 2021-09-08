Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Trading Up 2.3%

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $259.23 and last traded at $257.90. Approximately 4,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 284,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 170.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,582,000 after buying an additional 384,501 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after buying an additional 224,141 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,037,000 after buying an additional 121,025 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2,088.0% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 705.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,047,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

