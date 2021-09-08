Seedify.fund Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.40 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $47.92 million and $7.40 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $3.19 or 0.00006878 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00061059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00133200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00195266 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.23 or 0.07197674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,470.66 or 1.00196864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.95 or 0.00741591 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,021,259 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars.

