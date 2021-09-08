Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.24 Million

Brokerages expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report sales of $68.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $59.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $283.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.60 million to $285.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $318.04 million, with estimates ranging from $308.10 million to $325.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

NYSE:PING traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. 29,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -72.53 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

