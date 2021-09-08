Providence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 41.3% during the second quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.56. The company had a trading volume of 37,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $507.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

