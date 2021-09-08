DigitalBridge Group Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. trimmed its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DISH Network by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH Network stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $45.47. 57,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.