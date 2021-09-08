CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 15,933 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 369.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canal Insurance CO grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 28,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,515 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $72.14. The company had a trading volume of 455,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,924. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.09. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

