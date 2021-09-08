CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,416,000 after purchasing an additional 402,713 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.29. 13,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,187. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $40.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

