CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,561 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $49,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.33. 222,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,109. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

