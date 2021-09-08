$2.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.25. Baidu reported earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baidu.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.
Shares of Baidu stock traded down $4.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.77. The stock had a trading volume of 176,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.19. Baidu has a 12 month low of $116.41 and a 12 month high of $354.82.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
