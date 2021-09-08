$2.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.25. Baidu reported earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $4.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.77. The stock had a trading volume of 176,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.19. Baidu has a 12 month low of $116.41 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.