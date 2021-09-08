Brokerages Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Announce $3.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.08. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $6.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $23.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $27.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $27.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $28.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.37. 23,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,579. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.55. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $399.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,644,090,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

